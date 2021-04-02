Minneapolis North's Davon Townley signs with Penn State

Townley chose the Nittany Lions over Minnesota, Michigan State and others.

MINNEAPOLIS — A very happy Davon Townley will be playing his college football in Happy Valley.

The Minneapolis North senior signed with Penn State on Wednesday on National Signing Day. Townley will play defensive end in college.

Townley chose the Nittany Lions over Minnesota, Michigan State and others.

The senior said he really connected with the coaching staff at Penn State.