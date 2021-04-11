Minneapolis Southwest sophomore helps lead team to state cross country meet

Sam Scott and his teammates will participate in the boys state cross country meet on Saturday in Northfield.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Back in September, Sam Scott finished first at the St. Olaf Showcase in Northfield and the Minneapolis Southwest sophomore is hoping to earn the 3A title there when he competes in the boys state cross country meet on Saturday.

"This year has been a breakout year since I wasn't able to run last year because of an injury and COVID. I've been really excited to get back out here with my teammates and I'm happy that I'm doing well," Scott said.

"Every time he goes out, he's motivated. He's got a drive and determination about him. Through practices and at meets he's got this quiet confidence about him," said Minneapolis Southwest co-head coach Aaron Gerhardt.

He's lost only once this season, finishing second in the section finals.

Scott says among the keys to his success this season has been doing of the little things that his mom pesters him about, including getting enough sleep, and staying hydrated.

Scott and his teammates will compete in the 3A boys team meet at St. Olaf in Northfield on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 9:30 a.m.

"I've known most of these kids since they've been in 7th grade, it's been exciting. I'm so proud of them," said Minneapolis Southwest co-head coach Jamie Yaeck.

Isabel Wyatt and Audrey Cole will compete individually at state for the Lakers in the 3A girls team meet also on Saturday at 10:30am.

