State releases details about 2022 Governor's Fishing Opener

This year's event will held over several weeks and in multiple locations in the Chippewa National Forest region and Leech Lake Reservation.

MINNESOTA, USA — Governor Tim Walz, Explore Minnesota Tourism, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released details Thursday on this year's Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener.

Rather than holding it in a specific city over the opening weekend, the 2022 version will be held in "multiple locations in the Chippewa National Forest region and Leech Lake Reservation" over several weeks.

DNR spokesperson Gail Nosek told KARE 11 last week that the planning for the fishing opener was difficult and needed to be changed this year because of the uncertainties surrounding the pandemic.

"The Governor's Fishing Opener is an opportunity to celebrate the importance of the fishing tradition to Minnesotans and highlight its impact to our businesses, tourism, and outdoor economy," said Governor Tim Walz in a statement. "We are hopeful that the 2022 Governor's Fishing Opener events will get even more Minnesotans to participate in our state's time-honored fishing tradition."

The date to circle on your calendar for Minnesota's fishing opener for walleye and northern pike is May 14 this year.

Governor Walz is scheduled to fish with Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame guide Tom Neustrom on an unspecified lake on the Leech Lake Reservation. Leech Lake Chairman Faron Jackson, Sr. and Leech Lake fishing guide Rory Haaland will also join the governor and his guide.

Explore Minnesota Tourism noted a couple other 2022 events:

Roundtable on the State of Fishing and the Fishing Industry in Minnesota: The nonprofit anglers' organization MN-Fish will share perspectives with DNR, Explore Minnesota Tourism, and the Department of Employment and Economic Development leadership on a variety of fishing-related issues and topics. Date TBD. Location in the Twin Cities.

The nonprofit anglers' organization MN-Fish will share perspectives with DNR, Explore Minnesota Tourism, and the Department of Employment and Economic Development leadership on a variety of fishing-related issues and topics. Date TBD. Location in the Twin Cities. Take a Mom Fishing weekend (May 7-8): All Minnesota moms have the opportunity to fish without a license, and families have the chance to gather and enjoy this great tradition together. Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Sarah Strommen will fish with her son.

"Each year, the Governor's Fishing Opener is a unique event, and this year will be no exception. What continues each year is the passion and enthusiasm Minnesotans have for this great tradition and pastime. In fact, we've seen even more people discover the joy of fishing and we want to continue that momentum," said DNR commissioner Sarah Strommen. "This time is also a reminder of how critical it is to invest in our natural resources to ensure they are well-managed and sustained for this and future generations."

Here are some fishing statistics about the Land of 10,000 Lakes:

Minnesota businesses sell about 1.4 million angling licenses each year and a half a million fish during the opener.

The state has 4,500 fishing lakes, plus 3,800 miles of trout streams and 16,000 miles of fishable streams and rivers.

The event was designed to promote the development of Minnesota's $2.4 billion fishing industry.

The Governor's Fishing Opener has been a tradition in Minnesota since 1948.

Watch more local news: