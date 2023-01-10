Minnesota Aurora to stay put... playing at TCO Stadium through 2025

The popular women's soccer team will keep kicking it in the friendly confines of TCO Stadium in Eagan.

EAGAN, Minn — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on July 2, 2022.

Minnesota Aurora FC have secured TCO Stadium as their home for the next few years.

Minnesota's pre-professional women-led soccer team and MV Ventures, the company that owns TCO, announced Tuesday that they have agreed to a multi-year extension through 2025.

“TCO Stadium was a tremendous home for our first season. With lots of great sight lines and easy access for fans, we couldn’t have asked for a better atmosphere,” said Andrea Yoch, president of Aurora in their news release. “We are extremely excited to be making TCO Stadium our home for the next few years.”

Last season, Aurora's inaugural season, the team went undefeated in the regular season of the USL W league until their 2-1 loss in the championship match.

Aurora averaged 5,500 fans per game and sold out six of its nine home matches, according to the news release.

Aurora officials say the team set the USL W record for attendance at the championship match, with 6,500 fans attending the big game against South Georgia Tormenta.

“The facilities at TCO Stadium are the best in our league and rank high for all women’s soccer in the U.S.,” commented Head Coach Nicole Lukic in the news release. “Practicing and playing at TCO Stadium definitely gives us a home field advantage.”

Minnesota Aurora FC was founded by a group of Twin Cities residents. The team is community-owned, with 3,080 owners across the U.S. and eight countries.