Minnesota's first community-owned, women led soccer team is hitting the pitch for their first game

EAGAN, Minn. — On Wednesday night the I-35 bridge and U.S. Bank Stadium were both lit up with teal lights ahead of the first game for Minnesota's new pre-professional women's soccer team, Minnesota Aurora FC.
Aurora FC's inaugural game against the Green Bay Glory kicks off at 7 p.m. in Eagan at TCO Stadium.
The team sold out all 5,600 seats for game one.
Minnesota Aurora is women-led and community-owned, with 3,080 people investing in the team. It is part of the USL W League.
Prior to Thursday's game, a pre-match "Fan Zone" will be held, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
For more information on Thursday's game or to get tickets for other games, visit the team's website, here.
Recently, Aurora asked the community to vote on their new mascot, with three concepts to choose from. Polls are still open, and you can learn more about the mascot and cast your vote here.