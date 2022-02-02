Minnesota Aurora FC wants your help to choose their mascot

The women-led and community owned soccer team have three mascot options to choose from, and of course they the fans to weigh in.

EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota's community-owned women's soccer team is getting ready to hit the pitch for their first match, but they're missing an important member of the team: a mascot.

Aurora FC tweeted out three mascot options with the team's green, orange and white color scheme on Tuesday.

When asked "what are they?" the team's account coyly replied that it was "up for interpretation," and one of the team's co-founders, Andrea Yoch, noted the Wild's mascot, Nordy, falls into that same camp.

That is up for interpretation ☺️💫 — Minnesota Aurora FC (@MNAuroraFC) May 17, 2022

The three critters don't have names yet, at this point fans are just asked to vote on the concepts. They've won't look exactly like their cartoon-ish concepts when the winner hits the field, according to the Aurora FC poll.

Aurora FC are playing six games at home in the TCO Stadium for their inaugural season, with the first USL W League match on May 26 against Green Bay Glory. You can mind tickets on the team's website.

The team is owned by 3,080 people who made investments during the team's community investment campaign in the summer of 2021. Since then, the team's name, logo and electing members to serve on the team's board have all been up to a vote from fans.