Minnesota author teams up with Saints punter Thomas Morstead for children's book

What does it feel like to be on the other side of a miracle? What lessons can it teach you?

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Saints punter Thomas Morstead teamed up with Minnesota author Sean Jensen to add to his popular series for kids titled, "The Middle School Rules."

In 2018, Morstead notably returned to the field for New Orleans for the extra point after the 'Minneapolis Miracle.' Many Vikings fans found that to a be a classy gesture and donated to his charity.

This set - Morstead's book is the 6th in the group - includes the likes of Brian Urlacher, Skylar Diggins and other professional athletes.

Morstead chronicles his unlikely journey to the NFL. The focus is on his youth and imparting wisdom and experiences that can impact others.