Minnesota boys state basketball tournament results

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota state boys basketball tournament tips off this week at three different locations: Target Center, Williams Arena and Concordia-St. Paul's Gangelhoff Center.
Hayfield returns to the Class A field to defend its title, while Minneapolis North is the top seed in Class AA. Minnehaha Academy is playing in Class AA after winning the Class AAA championship a season ago.
Totino-Grace is the No. 1 seed in the Class AAA and will look to follow in the footsteps of the girls basketball team, which won the Class AAA championship last weekend. Park Center has won 16 consecutive entering the tournament, helping the Pirates earn the top seed in Class AAAA.
Here's a look at this year's scores:
CLASS A
QUARTERFINALS
Mar. 23 - Williams Arena
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton vs. Hayfield, 11 a.m.
Cherry vs. Nevis, 1 p.m.
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's vs. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 3 p.m.
Sacred Heart vs. New Life Academy, 5 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
Mar. 25 - Williams Arena
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton or Hayfield vs. Cherry or Nevis, noon
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's or Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa vs. Sacred Heart or New Life Academy, 2 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Mar. 26 - Williams Arena
Class A championship, 11 a.m.
CLASS AA
QUARTERFINALS
Mar. 22 - Williams Arena
Glencoe-Silver Lake vs. Minneapolis North, 6 p.m.
Morris Area/Chokio-Aberta vs. Minnehaha Academy, 8 p.m.
Mar. 22 - Target Center
Perham vs. Caledonia, 6 p.m.
Pequot Lakes vs. Annandale, 8 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
Mar. 25 - Williams Arena
Glencoe-Silver Lake or Minneapolis North vs. Morris Area/Chokio-Aberta or Minnehaha Academy, 6 p.m.
Perham or Caledonia vs. Pequot Lakes or Annandale, 8 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Mar. 26 - Williams Arena
Class AA championship, 1 p.m.
CLASS AAA
QUARTERFINALS
Mar. 22 - Williams Arena
Totino-Grace 83, Hermantown 50
Mankato East 68, Mound Westonka 55
Princeton 73, Austin 63
St. Cloud Tech vs. DeLaSalle, 4 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
Mar. 24 - Williams Arena
Totino-Grace vs. Mankato East, noon
Princeton vs. St. Cloud Tech or DeLaSalle, 2 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Mar. 26 - Williams Arena
Class AAA championship, 5 p.m.
CLASS AAAA
QUARTERFINALS
Mar. 22 - Williams Arena
Park Center 74, Andover 60
Eastview 67, Eden Prairie 51
Mar. 22 - Target Center
Cretin-Derham Hall 52, Owatonna 51
Moorhead vs. Wayzata, 4 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
Mar. 24 - Williams Arena
Park Center vs. Eastview, 6 p.m.
Cretin-Derham Hall vs. Moorhead or Wayzata, 8 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Mar. 26 - Williams Arena
Class AAAA Championship, 8 p.m.
