Minnesota boys state basketball tournament results

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota state boys basketball tournament tips off this week at three different locations: Target Center, Williams Arena and Concordia-St. Paul's Gangelhoff Center.

Hayfield returns to the Class A field to defend its title, while Minneapolis North is the top seed in Class AA. Minnehaha Academy is playing in Class AA after winning the Class AAA championship a season ago.

Totino-Grace is the No. 1 seed in the Class AAA and will look to follow in the footsteps of the girls basketball team, which won the Class AAA championship last weekend. Park Center has won 16 consecutive entering the tournament, helping the Pirates earn the top seed in Class AAAA.

Here's a look at this year's scores:

CLASS A

QUARTERFINALS

Mar. 23 - Williams Arena

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton vs. Hayfield, 11 a.m.

Cherry vs. Nevis, 1 p.m.

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's vs. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 3 p.m.

Sacred Heart vs. New Life Academy, 5 p.m.



SEMIFINALS

Mar. 25 - Williams Arena

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton or Hayfield vs. Cherry or Nevis, noon

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's or Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa vs. Sacred Heart or New Life Academy, 2 p.m.



CHAMPIONSHIP

Mar. 26 - Williams Arena

Class A championship, 11 a.m.

CLASS AA

QUARTERFINALS

Mar. 22 - Williams Arena

Glencoe-Silver Lake vs. Minneapolis North, 6 p.m.

Morris Area/Chokio-Aberta vs. Minnehaha Academy, 8 p.m.

Mar. 22 - Target Center

Perham vs. Caledonia, 6 p.m.

Pequot Lakes vs. Annandale, 8 p.m.



SEMIFINALS

Mar. 25 - Williams Arena

Glencoe-Silver Lake or Minneapolis North vs. Morris Area/Chokio-Aberta or Minnehaha Academy, 6 p.m.

Perham or Caledonia vs. Pequot Lakes or Annandale, 8 p.m.



CHAMPIONSHIP

Mar. 26 - Williams Arena

Class AA championship, 1 p.m.

CLASS AAA

QUARTERFINALS

Mar. 22 - Williams Arena

Totino-Grace 83, Hermantown 50

Mankato East 68, Mound Westonka 55

Princeton 73, Austin 63

St. Cloud Tech vs. DeLaSalle, 4 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Mar. 24 - Williams Arena

Totino-Grace vs. Mankato East, noon

Princeton vs. St. Cloud Tech or DeLaSalle, 2 p.m.



CHAMPIONSHIP

Mar. 26 - Williams Arena

Class AAA championship, 5 p.m.

CLASS AAAA

QUARTERFINALS

Mar. 22 - Williams Arena

Park Center 74, Andover 60

Eastview 67, Eden Prairie 51

Mar. 22 - Target Center

Cretin-Derham Hall 52, Owatonna 51

Moorhead vs. Wayzata, 4 p.m.



SEMIFINALS

Mar. 24 - Williams Arena

Park Center vs. Eastview, 6 p.m.

Cretin-Derham Hall vs. Moorhead or Wayzata, 8 p.m.



CHAMPIONSHIP

Mar. 26 - Williams Arena

Class AAAA Championship, 8 p.m.

