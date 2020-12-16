Minnesota football adds 19 players on National Signing Day

The new recruits hail from 10 different states and fill positions across eight position groups.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota's football team has 19 new names on its roster.

On National Signing Day, head coach P.J. Fleck and his staff signed players from 10 states across eight position groups on the Gophers squad. Three of those players hail from Minnesota.

Check out the new recruits below:

Quarterback

Athan Kaliakmanis, Antioch, Ill., Antioch High School

Running Back

Mar'Keise Irving, Country Club Hills, Ill., Hillcrest High School

Tight End

Jameson Geers, New Lenox, Ill., Providence Catholic High School

Wide Receiver

Brady Boyd, Southlake, Texas, Southlake Carroll High School

Lemeke Brockington, Moultrie, Ga., Colquitt County High School

Dino Kaliakmanis, Antioch, Ill., Antioch High School

Dylan McGill, Mesquite, Texas, Mesquite High School

Offensive Line

Cameron James, Chicago, Ill., Simeon Career Academy, Offensive Line

Logan Purcell, Annandale, Minn., Annandale High School, Offensive Line

Defensive Back

Darius Green, Covington, Ga., Newton High School

Steven Ortiz Jr., Goodyear, Ariz., Desert Edge High School

Justin Walley, D'Iberville, Miss., D'Iberville High School

Linebacker

Jack Gibbens, Bulverde, Texas, Abilene Christian University / Smithson Valley High School

Eli Mau, Chanhassen, Minn., Chanhassen High School

Devon Williams, Dublin, Ohio, Dublin Coffman High School

Defensive Line

Austin Booker, Greenwood, Ind., Center Grove High School

Deven Eastern, Shakopee, Minn., Shakopee High School

Luther McCoy, Saint Augustine, Fla., Creekside High School

Jacob Schuster, Tumwater, Wash., Tumwater High School

Minnesota's football season has been marked by a delayed start and canceled games because of the coronavirus pandemic. Currently, their record sits at 3-3, putting them third in the Big Ten West.

On Saturday, Dec. 19, the Gophers will take on the Wisconsin Badgers in Madison as part of Champions Week. The game will mark the 130th meeting between the two border rivals.