Minnesota football adds 19 players on National Signing Day

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota's football team has 19 new names on its roster.
On National Signing Day, head coach P.J. Fleck and his staff signed players from 10 states across eight position groups on the Gophers squad. Three of those players hail from Minnesota.
Check out the new recruits below:
Quarterback
- Athan Kaliakmanis, Antioch, Ill., Antioch High School
Running Back
- Mar'Keise Irving, Country Club Hills, Ill., Hillcrest High School
Tight End
- Jameson Geers, New Lenox, Ill., Providence Catholic High School
Wide Receiver
- Brady Boyd, Southlake, Texas, Southlake Carroll High School
- Lemeke Brockington, Moultrie, Ga., Colquitt County High School
- Dino Kaliakmanis, Antioch, Ill., Antioch High School
- Dylan McGill, Mesquite, Texas, Mesquite High School
Offensive Line
- Cameron James, Chicago, Ill., Simeon Career Academy, Offensive Line
- Logan Purcell, Annandale, Minn., Annandale High School, Offensive Line
Defensive Back
- Darius Green, Covington, Ga., Newton High School
- Steven Ortiz Jr., Goodyear, Ariz., Desert Edge High School
- Justin Walley, D'Iberville, Miss., D'Iberville High School
Linebacker
- Jack Gibbens, Bulverde, Texas, Abilene Christian University / Smithson Valley High School
- Eli Mau, Chanhassen, Minn., Chanhassen High School
- Devon Williams, Dublin, Ohio, Dublin Coffman High School
Defensive Line
- Austin Booker, Greenwood, Ind., Center Grove High School
- Deven Eastern, Shakopee, Minn., Shakopee High School
- Luther McCoy, Saint Augustine, Fla., Creekside High School
- Jacob Schuster, Tumwater, Wash., Tumwater High School
Minnesota's football season has been marked by a delayed start and canceled games because of the coronavirus pandemic. Currently, their record sits at 3-3, putting them third in the Big Ten West.
On Saturday, Dec. 19, the Gophers will take on the Wisconsin Badgers in Madison as part of Champions Week. The game will mark the 130th meeting between the two border rivals.
Minnesota was originally scheduled to play Wisconsin on Nov. 28, but the game was game was canceled due to COVID cases on the Gophers team.