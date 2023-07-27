Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck responds to allegations of toxic culture at Minnesota

The Minnesota Gophers' head football coach responded to the recently published accusations in Indianapolis Thursday at Big Ten media day.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck responded to allegations that he's created a toxic culture within Minnesota's football program, calling the claims "baseless" at Thursday's Big Ten media day in Indianapolis.

Fleck's comments come after a story published Wednesday by Front Office Sports accused the coach of creating an "environment fraught with intimidation and toxicity" that relied on a "Fleck Bank" system, where players were given "credits" that helped them avoid disciplinary issues.

"The Fleck Bank, mostly used in 2017 and '18, was an analogy in a team meeting," Fleck said. "There was no currency ever exchanged. There was no coins that ever existed. It was an analogy to simply explain investment for life."

"These allegations are baseless," he said.

The Front Office Sports story cited anonymous former staff and players, all of whom were under scholarship and played between 2017 and 2021.

“These allegations are baseless.”#Gophers head coach PJ Fleck responds to the recent report about a toxic culture within the football program.



Courtesy: B1G pic.twitter.com/2G9qE75YZx — Reggie Wilson (@ReggieWilsonTV) July 27, 2023

In a statement to KARE 11, U of M Athletic Director Mark Coyle defended Fleck, who's been with the team for six seasons and signed a seven-year contract extension in December.

“P.J. and our program are unique. They put themselves out there in new and different ways — but always in a first-class manner — and after nearly seven years, it is clear to me, that is what makes P.J. and our program so successful," Coyle said. “I always encourage all of our student-athletes, including every member of our football team, to reach out to me directly if they encounter any issues. To date, I have not heard from a single football student-athlete about the allegations raised.”

Fleck went on to say that the University of Minnesota's Athletic Department has taken over disciplinary actions for student-athletes and that physical activity is not used to discipline players.

The Golden Gophers' 2023-24 season begins on Aug. 31 at Huntington Bank Stadium against Nebraska.

Watch more of Minnesota sports:

Watch the latest reports from the KARE 11 sports team in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+