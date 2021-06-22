Minnesota Gophers switching to full capacity for sporting events

The University of Minnesota's athletics department said the change will go into effect in the 2021-22 academic year.

MINNEAPOLIS — After limiting crowds during the pandemic, the Minnesota Gophers are planning a switch to full capacity at sporting events.

Gopher Athletics announced Tuesday that it plans to make the change for live sporting events in the 2021-22 academic year. The organization said the first ticketed sports to go full capacity at its venues will be soccer, volleyball and football.

Many professional sports organizations are also transitioning back to full capacity. Back in May, the Twins announced their plans to work up to full capacity by July 5.

In a press release, U of M Director of Athletics Mark Coyle said the events will follow all university, local and state guidelines.

"We cannot wait to welcome everyone back to campus in a few months, while still providing our fans with a safe and enjoyable experience," Coyle said.

Welcome back, #Gophers!



We are excited to announce that all #Gophers events will be back to full capacity! 🎉



All the details: https://t.co/337hVWjGK7 pic.twitter.com/PGA0Cj4cdA — Minnesota Gophers (@GopherSports) June 22, 2021

Minnesota opens the 2021 football season in early September when it hosts Ohio State. Gopher Athletics said traditional fan activities are coming back to football games -- like tailgating, the team's Ski-U-March arrival, marching band performances and more.