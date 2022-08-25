Gophers Football host their fourth annual Row the Boat Barbecue

The event is a fundraiser for the Masonic Children's Hospital through the Row the Boat Fleck Family Fund.

MINNEAPOLIS — It is crunch time for the Gopher football team with their first game one week away from today, but Thursday night was all about some very special fans.

Head coach P.J. Fleck and the team hosted the fourth annual Row the Boat Barbecue tonight.

It's a fundraiser that allows children from the Masonic Children's Hospital to spend time with some of their favorite Gophers.

"What the Row the Boat Fleck Family fund does is goes right back into the families, goes right back into their needs," said Coach Fleck.

For 12 year old cancer survivor, Megan Wagner, the team's visits during her fight made all the difference.

"They get to do stuff with the players, and the players really love to do it too. It's super fun and amazing," said Megan.

The impact reaches far beyond the kids.

"We talk about the spiritual part of our program, believing in something bigger than yourself and making your life not about yourself, but other people," Coach Fleck said. "Just really glad that our players are out here today with the kids."

The Gophers open their season next Thursday against former coach, Jerry Kill, and his New Mexico State Aggies.

