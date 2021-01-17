No. 23 Minnesota hands No. 7 Michigan 1st loss in 75-57 romp

MINNEAPOLIS — Liam Robbins scored 22 points and eight rebounds in 22 minutes to lead No. 23 Minnesota to a 75-57 victory over No. 7 Michigan.
“I think we’re a very mentally tough team. Obviously we’ve struggled a lot on the road, but our coaching staff gave us some great adjustments coming into this game. The big thing after the game in Ann Arbor was we all were saying the same thing, we weren’t that team. That was not the same team that was going to show up the next time we saw them, and we showed that tonight," said Robbins.
This was the first loss for the Wolverines.
Marcus Carr scored 17 points and Gabe Kalscheur added 10 points.
The Gophers are 11-4 overall, 4-4 in the Big Ten.
They played their seventh straight game against an opponent ranked in the Associated Press poll.
Minnesota held the best shooting team in the conference to a season-low score and a season-high 20 turnovers.
Michigan fell to 11-1 and 6-1.