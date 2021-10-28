Loons fall to Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1

Minnesota sits at eighth place in the Western Conference with just two more regular season matches on the schedule.

VANCOUVER, BC — Brian White scored and played a role in a Minnesota United own goal in the Vancouver Whitecaps’ 2-1 victory Wednesday night. The Whitecaps (12-9-11) leapfrogged over three teams into fifth place in the Western Conference.

The Loons (12-11-9) now sit at eighth place in the Western Conference, behind Real Salt Lake at seventh. White gave Vancouver a two-goal lead in the 64th minute with his team-leading 12th of the season.

Vancouver got on the board late in the first half on Michael Boxall’s own goal. White chested the ball past goalkeeper Tyler Miller and it hit Boxall and rolled in. Fanendo Adi scored for Minnesota in extra time.

