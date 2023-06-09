Team legends celebrate 25 years of the Minnesota Lynx

Some of the greatest players to wear a Lynx uniform, including Maya Moore and Sylvia Fowles, will be back at Target Center Friday for the 25th-anniversary game.

MINNEAPOLIS — Some of the greatest names in WNBA history will be back in Minnesota this weekend to celebrate 25 seasons of Lynx basketball.

To commemorate the milestone year, 19 of the top 25 players from the Lynx All-25 Team are heading back to Target Center Friday, including stars Maya Moore, Seimone Augustus, Sylvia Fowles, Lindsay Whalen and Taj McWilliams-Franklin, along with Lynx Associate Head Coach Katie Smith and Lynx Assistant Coach Rebekkah Brunson.

Friday night's game against the Indiana Fever is billed as a special 25th-anniversary game, and each returning player will get a moment in the spotlight during a postgame ceremony celebrating their accomplishments and team impact.

The first 5,000 fans in the building will receive a commemorative Lynx championship court piece.

Then on Sunday, the Lynx will honor Lynx legend Sylvia Fowles, who retired at the end of the 2022 season. The team will retire her #34 jersey after the Lynx host the Los Angeles Sparks in Minneapolis.

Fowles, whose name is all over the Lynx record books, played the final eight seasons of her career in Minnesota after first playing seven years with the Chicago Sky.

With two WNBA championships and a myriad of awards, including Finals MVP in 2015 and 2017, league MVP in 2017 and four-time Defensive Player of the Year (2011, 2013, 2016, 2021), Fowles is among the most decorated athletes to play in the league.

"It’s definitely fulfilling knowing that you have true fans behind you who’ve been there since day one and that acknowledge the things that you’ve done throughout this league, so that makes you feel good," Fowles said ahead of her retirement in 2022.

Tipoff for Friday's game in downtown Minneapolis is 7 p.m.

