Minnesota native T.J. Oshie mourns the passing of his father

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Warroad native, former St. Louis Blues fan-favorite forward and current Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie is mourning the loss of his father, Tim, on Tuesday.

Oshie shared the news of "Coach Oshie's" passing on Twitter.

"It’s with a heavy heart today that my family mourns the passing of my Dad 'Coach Oshie.' Coach lived life to the fullest and was unanimously loved by everyone who met him. Thanks to all the family and friends for their support. Heaven received a legend today. #RIPCoachOsh," Oshie wrote on Twitter.

Tim Oshie fought a battle with Alzheimer's, but did get to experience his son winning a Stanley Cup in person with the Capitals in 2018. It was a memory T.J. said he knew his dad wouldn't forget.

"He doesn't remember a lot of stuff these days. He remembers enough. I'll tell you what, though. He's here tonight. This one will stick with him forever. You can guarantee that," Oshie said about his dad on the ice after the Caps' win.

After making the announcement of his father's passing, T.J. Oshie went out and scored a hat trick as the Capitals downed the New York Rangers 4-2 in a penalty-filled game.

Oshie was born and raised in Everett, WA, before returning to his parent's home town of Warroad, Minnesota in 2002 following his parent's divorce. There, he lived with his father and his uncle, spending hours each day in the community's legendary hockey rinks and leading Warroad to a pair of Minnesota State High School Hockey championships.