Minnesota prep football scores: Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

Academy Force 46, Minneapolis Roosevelt 24
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 33, Warroad 22
Adrian/Ellsworth 2, Wabasso 0
Albany 42, St. Cloud Cathedral 0
Alexandria 15, Sartell-St. Stephen 6
Annandale 43, Holy Family Catholic 7
BOLD 46, Benson 0
Barnesville 28, Detroit Lakes 13
Becker 35, Monticello 12
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 48, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 12
Bemidji 20, Buffalo 19
Bethlehem Academy 56, Wabasha-Kellogg 14
Big Lake 68, Hutchinson 0
Bloomington Jefferson 27, South St. Paul 7
Bloomington Kennedy 13, DeLaSalle 10
Cambridge-Isanti 13, Chisago Lakes 7
Canby 48, Lac qui Parle Valley 0
Cannon Falls 60, La Crescent 49
Chanhassen 37, Waconia 35
Chaska 35, Orono 10
Chatfield 19, Caledonia 6
Chisholm 36, East Central 14
Cloquet 16, Rock Ridge 6
Columbia Heights 34, Brooklyn Center 0
Cook County 24, Bigfork 20
Crosby-Ironton 43, Hinckley-Finlayson 0
Dassel-Cokato 48, Glencoe-Silver Lake 6
Dawson-Boyd 36, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 14
Deer River 38, Barnum 14
Delano 41, St. Cloud Apollo 6
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 26, Hawley 20
Eagan 48, Hopkins 0
East Grand Forks 27, Crookston 22
Eastview 27, Burnsville 21
Edgerton 54, Heron Lake-Okabena 0
Edina 10, Lakeville North 6
Elk River 55, Moorhead 21
Esko 77, Hibbing 6
Fairmont 27, Worthington 6
Fergus Falls 26, Roseau 8
Fertile-Beltrami 40, NCEUH 12
Fillmore Central 41, Kenyon-Wanamingo 8
Fridley 48, St. Paul Johnson 8
G-F-W 38, Blooming Prairie 20
Goodhue 41, St. Charles 7
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 35, Lake of the Woods 6
Grand Meadow 56, Southland 42
Grand Rapids 49, Duluth East 28
Hancock 66, Ortonville 14
Hastings 42, Two Rivers 6
Hayfield 35, Winona Cotter 14
Hermantown 55, Proctor 6
Hill-Murray 36, Benilde-St. Margaret's 9
Holy Angels 34, St. Louis Park 8
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 29, Sauk Centre 27
International Falls 19, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 12
Irondale 24, Cretin-Derham Hall 14
Jackson County Central 2, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 0
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 20, Cleveland 0
Jordan 19, Belle Plaine 16
Kingsland 42, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 22
Kittson County Central 35, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 14
Lake City 21, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 13
Lake Park-Audubon 14, Polk County West 12
Lakeview 47, Yellow Medicine East 8
Lakeville South 21, Prior Lake 17
Lanesboro 54, Nicollet 22
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 41, AC/GE 6
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 16, Maple Lake 14
Luverne 27, Pipestone 20
Mabel-Canton 53, Houston 6
Mahnomen/Waubun 33, Fosston 12
Mankato East 33, Albert Lea 7
Maple Grove 28, Wayzata 21
Marshall 28, St. Peter 14
Martin County West 6, Murray County Central 0
Medford 30, New Richland-H-E-G 6
Menahga 14, New York Mills 8
Minneapolis Henry 25, Minneapolis South 14
Minneapolis North 38, Minneapolis Southwest 0
Minneapolis Washburn 14, Park Center 7
Minneota 49, MACCRAY 6
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 28, New Ulm Cathedral 6
Moose Lake/Willow River 48, Braham 12
Mora 41, Aitkin 20
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 28, Minnewaska 14
Mound Westonka 64, St. Paul Highland Park 7
Mounds View 10, Roseville 6
Mountain Iron-Buhl 34, Cherry 24
Mountain Lake Area 19, Hills-Beaver Creek 12
Nevis 42, Cass Lake-Bena 0
New London-Spicer 44, Milaca 36
North Branch 40, Duluth Denfeld 8
North Woods 34, Mille Lacs Co-op 6
Northfield 41, Rochester Century 0
Norwood-Young America 24, Tri-City United 8
Ogilvie 68, Hill City/Northland 8
Osakis 42, Perham 0
Osseo 35, East Ridge 19
Otter Tail Central 49, Staples-Motley 6
Owatonna 60, Rochester John Marshall 6
Park Christian 46, Laporte 26
Parkers Prairie 50, Underwood 22
Pelican Rapids 30, Park Rapids 13
Pequot Lakes 61, Pillager 18
Pierz 34, Melrose 14
Princeton 47, Foley 22
Providence Academy 28, Concordia Academy 27
Red Lake County 44, Pine River-Backus 20
Red Rock Central 56, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 28
Redwood Valley 28, Windom 8
Renville County West 43, Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 18
Rochester Lourdes 27, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 8
Rochester Mayo 42, New Prague 14
Rockford 40, Montevideo 7
Rogers 51, Brainerd 14
Rosemount 49, Farmington 0
Rothsay 52, Brandon-Evansville 14
Rush City 22, Mesabi East 21
Rushford-Peterson 36, Randolph 28, OT
SMB-Wolfpack 24, Richfield 0
Sebeka 40, Hillcrest Lutheran 34
Sibley East 28, LeSueur-Henderson 13
South Ridge 36, McGregor 6
Spectrum 21, St. Croix Lutheran 14
Spring Lake Park 29, Robbinsdale Cooper 28
Springfield 22, Sleepy Eye 0
St. Agnes 32, Breck 13
St. Anthony 26, St. Paul Como Park 22
St. Francis 28, Sauk Rapids-Rice 25
St. Michael-Albertville 24, Champlin Park 20
St. Paul Central 7, North St. Paul 6
St. Thomas Academy 28, Mahtomedi 14
Stephen-Argyle 35, Northern Freeze 30
Stewartville 31, Kasson-Mantorville 10
Stillwater 27, Forest Lake 14
Thief River Falls 44, Frazee 13
Two Harbors 54, Pine City 0
United North Central 22, Ely 20
Upsala/Swanville 15, Browerville/Eagle Valley 14
Verndale 50, Bertha-Hewitt 14
Wadena-Deer Creek 22, Bagley 18
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 48, Red Lake 0
Watertown-Mayer 24, Litchfield 7
West Central/Ashby 45, Breckenridge 36
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 55, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 8
White Bear Lake 45, Anoka 20
Willmar 33, Rocori 28
Win-E-Mac 42, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 14
Winona 22, Faribault 0
Woodbury 37, Park (Cottage Grove) 26
Zimmerman 34, Little Falls 6
