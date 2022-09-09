x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Minnesota prep football scores: Friday, Sept. 9, 2022

A look at some of the final scores from Friday night's action.
Credit: jaflippo - stock.adobe.com
A brown leather american football on a green playing field

Annandale 24, Glencoe-Silver Lake 0

Austin 30, Rochester John Marshall 0

Blue Earth Area 51, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 12

Caledonia 61, Lewiston-Altura 6

Cannon Falls 24, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 18

Cloquet 28, Duluth Denfeld 12

Coon Rapids 28, Buffalo 14

Cromwell 20, Ely 6

Dassel-Cokato 35, Little Falls 6

Eagan 42, Park (Cottage Grove) 12

Eden Prairie 51, Farmington 7

Eden Valley-Watkins 42, Sauk Centre 13

Fillmore Central 33, Rushford-Peterson 13

Goodhue 28, Triton 20

Grand Meadow 36, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 6

Hancock 44, Hillcrest Lutheran 14

Hastings 28, Apple Valley 13

Hills-Beaver Creek 36, Madelia 6

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 43, Paynesville 34

Hutchinson 44, Willmar 0

Jackson County Central 24, Luverne 0

Kenyon-Wanamingo 46, Winona Cotter 0

Kittson County Central 36, Stephen-Argyle 8

Lake City 14, Pine Island 12

Lakeville South 34, Lakeville North 0

Lanesboro 30, Southland 14

Mankato West 49, New Prague 14

Maple Grove 45, Totino-Grace 7

Maple River 53, Windom 6

Marshall 8, Waseca 7

Martin County West 14, Sleepy Eye 6

Minneapolis North 34, Fridley 14

Minneapolis South 59, Minneapolis Roosevelt 0

Minneapolis Washburn 9, St. Paul Johnson 6

Minnetonka 21, Blaine 14

NCEUH 55, Park Christian 0

North Branch 30, Duluth East 27

Osakis 35, Hawley 6

Owatonna 24, Rochester Century 0

Perham 13, Thief River Falls 10

Pine River-Backus 26, Bagley 0

Polk County West 36, Warroad 16

Princeton 17, Zimmerman 6

Prior Lake 24, Shakopee 16

Providence Academy 20, Spectrum 0

Randolph 50, Wabasha-Kellogg 0

Rochester Lourdes 24, St. Charles 7

Rochester Mayo 35, Northfield 6

Rockford 7, Melrose 0

Rosemount 17, Edina 10

Royalton 26, Holdingford 0

SMB-Wolfpack 36, North St. Paul 16

St. Agnes 60, Academy Force 0

St. Cloud Apollo 27, Big Lake 14

St. Louis Park 29, Bloomington Jefferson 15

St. Paul Harding 42, Columbia Heights 6

St. Thomas Academy 51, Two Rivers 0

Stillwater 45, East Ridge 17

Waconia 30, Robbinsdale Cooper 7

West Central/Ashby 43, Staples-Motley 7

Win-E-Mac 44, Lake of the Woods 24

Woodbury 31, Eastview 13

Thursday, Sept. 8 games

  • Blackduck 50, Cass Lake-Bena 12
  • Forest Lake 35, Anoka 29
  • Jordan 48, New Ulm 7
  • Kasson-Mantorville 31, Winona 13
  • Osseo 21, Mounds View 14
  • Robbinsdale Armstrong 27, Irondale 13
  • Spring Lake Park 56, Benilde-St. Margaret's 14
  • White Bear Lake 38, Roseville 7

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Minnesota Vikings' Za'Darius Smith Has a BEEF With the Green Bay Packers | LOSM Roundtable

Before You Leave, Check This Out