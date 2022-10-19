x
Sports

Minnesota prep football scores: Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022

A look at some of the final scores from Wednesday night's action.
AC/GE 21, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0

Ada-Borup 36, Red Lake County 8

Andover 70, Cambridge-Isanti 14

Austin 63, Albert Lea 6

Barnesville 42, Hawley 6

Barnum 42, Greenway 8

Becker 48, Willmar 7

Bethlehem Academy 20, Rushford-Peterson 13

Bigfork 2, Cromwell 0

Blaine 21, Osseo 16

Bloomington Kennedy 32, Minneapolis Henry 8

Braham 72, Mille Lacs Co-op 12

Breck 20, Richfield 14

Browerville/Eagle Valley 37, Maple Lake 26

Cannon Falls 38, Caledonia 20

Chaska 42, St. Louis Park 6

Chatfield 28, Goodhue 20

Cherry 56, McGregor 12

Cook County 50, Ogilvie 14

Crookston 50, Staples-Motley 15

Dassel-Cokato 33, New London-Spicer 29

Deer River 42, Chisholm 0

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 28, Detroit Lakes 21

East Grand Forks 36, Fergus Falls 7

East Ridge 27, St. Michael-Albertville 23

Eden Prairie 35, Stillwater 14

Edina 40, Eastview 0

Elk River 30, St. Francis 13

Esko 54, Duluth East 0

Fertile-Beltrami 52, Cass Lake-Bena 0

Foley 26, Holy Family Catholic 15

Fridley 47, Columbia Heights 0

Grand Rapids 31, Duluth Denfeld 0

Hayfield 20, Randolph 14

Hermantown 30, Rock Ridge 8

Hillcrest Lutheran 34, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 30

Hinckley-Finlayson 40, Mesabi East 26

Holdingford 35, Melrose 7

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 6, Rockford 0

Hutchinson 48, Chisago Lakes 20

Jackson County Central 28, St. Peter 7

Jordan 33, Tri-City United 13

Kasson-Mantorville 28, Owatonna 21

Kenyon-Wanamingo 44, Wabasha-Kellogg 0

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 35, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 8

Lakeville South 77, Hopkins 0

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 42, United South Central 0

Mabel-Canton 22, Southland 16

Mahtomedi 42, South St. Paul 6

Mankato West 54, Mankato East 0

Maple Grove 35, Mounds View 0

Marshall 42, Belle Plaine 0

Mayer-Lutheran 35, Cleveland 15

Milaca 22, Little Falls 14

Minneapolis North 26, St. Paul Central 0

Minneapolis Southwest 24, Minneapolis South 6

Minneapolis Washburn 50, Minneapolis Roosevelt 6

Monticello 39, Sauk Rapids-Rice 14

Moorhead 21, Rogers 17

Moose Lake/Willow River 7, Rush City 0

Mountain Iron-Buhl 59, South Ridge 0

Nevis 35, NCEUH 16

New Prague 35, Red Wing 14

New York Mills 26, Mahnomen/Waubun 21

Northfield 41, Faribault 12

Norwood-Young America 60, LeSueur-Henderson 17

Orono 24, Hill-Murray 15

Osakis 42, Pillager 13

Park Center 39, North St. Paul 14

Parkers Prairie 13, Otter Tail Central 7

Pelican Rapids 34, Breckenridge 18

Pequot Lakes 22, Perham 12

Polk County West 76, Red Lake 6

Princeton 47, St. Cloud Cathedral 20

Rochester Lourdes 35, Lake City 14

Rochester Mayo 38, Byron 12

Rocori 42, Big Lake 0

Sartell-St. Stephen 46, Bemidji 7

Simley 49, Two Rivers 6

Sleepy Eye 46, St. James Area 15

Spring Lake Park 21, Robbinsdale Armstrong 6

St. Agnes 37, DeLaSalle 14

St. Charles 28, Lewiston-Altura 12

St. Clair/Loyola 46, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 8

St. Thomas Academy 49, Tartan 3

Stewartville 54, Rochester John Marshall 0

Thief River Falls 24, Park Rapids 14

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 37, Martin County West 0

Waconia 64, Holy Angels 14

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 20, Bagley 8

Warroad 30, Fosston 8

Watertown-Mayer 42, Glencoe-Silver Lake 6

Wayzata 27, Farmington 14

West Central/Ashby 34, Underwood 7

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 56, Sebeka 6

Winona 44, Rochester Century 14

Worthington 35, New Ulm 27

Tuesday, Oct. 18 scores

  • Chanhassen 35, Bloomington Jefferson 21
  • Kittson County Central 30, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 22
  • Lakeview 47, Canby 0
  • Northern Freeze 28, Win-E-Mac 16
  • Stephen-Argyle 42, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 33
  • Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 45, Lake of the Woods 12

