Minnesota prep football scores: Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022

AC/GE 21, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0
Ada-Borup 36, Red Lake County 8
Andover 70, Cambridge-Isanti 14
Austin 63, Albert Lea 6
Barnesville 42, Hawley 6
Barnum 42, Greenway 8
Becker 48, Willmar 7
Bethlehem Academy 20, Rushford-Peterson 13
Bigfork 2, Cromwell 0
Blaine 21, Osseo 16
Bloomington Kennedy 32, Minneapolis Henry 8
Braham 72, Mille Lacs Co-op 12
Breck 20, Richfield 14
Browerville/Eagle Valley 37, Maple Lake 26
Cannon Falls 38, Caledonia 20
Chaska 42, St. Louis Park 6
Chatfield 28, Goodhue 20
Cherry 56, McGregor 12
Cook County 50, Ogilvie 14
Crookston 50, Staples-Motley 15
Dassel-Cokato 33, New London-Spicer 29
Deer River 42, Chisholm 0
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 28, Detroit Lakes 21
East Grand Forks 36, Fergus Falls 7
East Ridge 27, St. Michael-Albertville 23
Eden Prairie 35, Stillwater 14
Edina 40, Eastview 0
Elk River 30, St. Francis 13
Esko 54, Duluth East 0
Fertile-Beltrami 52, Cass Lake-Bena 0
Foley 26, Holy Family Catholic 15
Fridley 47, Columbia Heights 0
Grand Rapids 31, Duluth Denfeld 0
Hayfield 20, Randolph 14
Hermantown 30, Rock Ridge 8
Hillcrest Lutheran 34, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 30
Hinckley-Finlayson 40, Mesabi East 26
Holdingford 35, Melrose 7
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 6, Rockford 0
Hutchinson 48, Chisago Lakes 20
Jackson County Central 28, St. Peter 7
Jordan 33, Tri-City United 13
Kasson-Mantorville 28, Owatonna 21
Kenyon-Wanamingo 44, Wabasha-Kellogg 0
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 35, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 8
Lakeville South 77, Hopkins 0
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 42, United South Central 0
Mabel-Canton 22, Southland 16
Mahtomedi 42, South St. Paul 6
Mankato West 54, Mankato East 0
Maple Grove 35, Mounds View 0
Marshall 42, Belle Plaine 0
Mayer-Lutheran 35, Cleveland 15
Milaca 22, Little Falls 14
Minneapolis North 26, St. Paul Central 0
Minneapolis Southwest 24, Minneapolis South 6
Minneapolis Washburn 50, Minneapolis Roosevelt 6
Monticello 39, Sauk Rapids-Rice 14
Moorhead 21, Rogers 17
Moose Lake/Willow River 7, Rush City 0
Mountain Iron-Buhl 59, South Ridge 0
Nevis 35, NCEUH 16
New Prague 35, Red Wing 14
New York Mills 26, Mahnomen/Waubun 21
Northfield 41, Faribault 12
Norwood-Young America 60, LeSueur-Henderson 17
Orono 24, Hill-Murray 15
Osakis 42, Pillager 13
Park Center 39, North St. Paul 14
Parkers Prairie 13, Otter Tail Central 7
Pelican Rapids 34, Breckenridge 18
Pequot Lakes 22, Perham 12
Polk County West 76, Red Lake 6
Princeton 47, St. Cloud Cathedral 20
Rochester Lourdes 35, Lake City 14
Rochester Mayo 38, Byron 12
Rocori 42, Big Lake 0
Sartell-St. Stephen 46, Bemidji 7
Simley 49, Two Rivers 6
Sleepy Eye 46, St. James Area 15
Spring Lake Park 21, Robbinsdale Armstrong 6
St. Agnes 37, DeLaSalle 14
St. Charles 28, Lewiston-Altura 12
St. Clair/Loyola 46, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 8
St. Thomas Academy 49, Tartan 3
Stewartville 54, Rochester John Marshall 0
Thief River Falls 24, Park Rapids 14
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 37, Martin County West 0
Waconia 64, Holy Angels 14
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 20, Bagley 8
Warroad 30, Fosston 8
Watertown-Mayer 42, Glencoe-Silver Lake 6
Wayzata 27, Farmington 14
West Central/Ashby 34, Underwood 7
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 56, Sebeka 6
Winona 44, Rochester Century 14
Worthington 35, New Ulm 27
Tuesday, Oct. 18 scores
- Chanhassen 35, Bloomington Jefferson 21
- Kittson County Central 30, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 22
- Lakeview 47, Canby 0
- Northern Freeze 28, Win-E-Mac 16
- Stephen-Argyle 42, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 33
- Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 45, Lake of the Woods 12
