Minnesota sports legend Sid Hartman passes away

MINNEAPOLIS — Longtime sports journalist, Sid Hartman, passed away at age 100 on Sunday.

His son, Chad Hartman, tweeted out "My father's extraordinary and resilient life has come to a peaceful conclusion surrounded by his family."

Hartman worked for the Minneapolis Star Tribune and the WCCO 830 AM radio station.

For 20 years, he was also on the weekly television program "Sports Show" with Mike Max and other journalists.

Hartman turned 100 years old in March. He had covered Minnesota sports for nearly 75 years.

The Vikings released the following statement regarding Sid's death:

Our hearts are broken with the news of Sid Hartman’s passing. It is nearly impossible to put into words what Sid meant to the sports world and to Minnesota. He was an iconic sports figure, a tenacious reporter and a tireless advocate for his beloved state. His doggedness and work ethic were unmatched, but it was Sid’s ability to nurture relationships that truly set him apart. He was a confidant and a loyal friend to countless athletes and coaches across the country.

The impact Sid had on collegiate and professional sports can never be replicated and will never be forgotten. His presence and his personality were constants during the Vikings first 60 seasons. Sid welcomed our family to town in 2005, and we will always appreciate his support for us as owners and for the Vikings franchise. Our prayers are with the entire Hartman family.