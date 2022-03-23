Minnesota sports teams are making big moves, could this be the time for fans to buy in?

The Twins, Wild and Vikings are all making headlines with big trades and free agent signings. The Wolves, Lynx and United are also becoming competitive.

MINNEAPOLIS — Besides the Minnesota Lynx winning four championships in an eight-year span, Minnesota hasn't seen a championship winning team since 1991, back when the Twins won the World Series.

That's 31 years ago. But there is new hope that things could turn around.

The Carlos Correa jerseys are already up for sale at the Twins Pro Shop at Target Field after the team made the surprise signing official.

"Fans have been completely ecstatic,” Twins spokesman Matt Hodson says. "We've seen a boost of about 60,000 in ticket sales since Saturday morning alone and still climbing."

That number climbed to more than 100,000 by Wednesday afternoon.

The Twins organization has made several other big moves in recent days, along with the Vikings and Wild, which have also signed some big-name players to carry them into the playoffs.

"I mean, what a better time to be a Minnesota sports fan than right now,” Hodson says.

Star Tribune sports columnist La Velle E. Neal is definitely bullish on Minnesota seeing a championship winning team in the coming years. His column this week says fans should get the confetti ready for a victory parade.

"Anything is possible. You get to the post season, anything is possible,” Neal says. "Minnesota teams have a lot going for them right now."

Minnesota sports teams have experienced some minor success in recent years. The Wild have made the playoffs seven times over the past nine years, but have only escaped the first round twice.

The Twins have also made multiple appearances in the playoffs, but have lost 18 straight postseason games.

The Lynx have won a few championships, and the United have a strong team that could reach the playoffs this season.

"The Wild have been here since around 2000. There's never been a calendar year where all the Twins, the Wild, the Wolves and the Vikings have all been in the playoffs, in the same calendar year,” Neal says.

You could make an argument that all six pro teams in Minnesota — the Vikings, Twins, Wild, Wolves, Lynx and United — could make the playoffs this year. But at the same time, Neal says fans have been disappointed time and time again, so he understands if some aren't as optimistic as he is.

"Minnesota sports fans have been cultured to expect the worst. Even if they had the perfect team, they would find something wrong with it,” Neal says. "With these teams, and some of the moves they've made, anything is possible."

