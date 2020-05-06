Minnesota sports teams and players come together for donation drive

The Vikings, Timberwolves, Twins, Gophers and Wild were all involved in giving back to the community on Friday afternoon.

The home teams are supporting the home town.

Minnesota sports teams came together to help host a donation drive on Friday afternoon. It was held at the Cub Foods in south Minneapolis.

Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph posted the event on social media earlier in the week and it wasn't long before numerous other players and coaches were involved.

Among the players assisting were Vikings Danielle Hunter and Adam Thielen, Timberwolves head coach Ryan Saunders and guard Josh Okogie, Gophers football head coach PJ Fleck and many others.

"It's not just a Vikings town, not just a Timberwolves town, not just a hockey town, not just a Gophers town," Rudolph said. "Sports are something that unify all of us."