Minnesota State Chess Association starts online tournaments

With the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down chess tournaments, MSCA decided to create online leagues to keep players sharp.

MINNEAPOLIS — Getting comfortable in competition is the best opening move in chess at this time.

While playing in person may be normal, it's not necessary. The Minnesota State Chess Association is putting together week-long tournaments online for kids like Stuart Strack.

Since the MSCA canceled about 10 events due to the Coronavirus outbreak over 100 players have joined the first tournament that started on Sunday. They play speed games between 30 seconds to 30 minutes per side.