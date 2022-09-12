Minnesota's Anthony Edwards tweets apology after 'disrespectful' Instagram video goes viral

Edwards posted the apology after video from a now-deleted Instagram story was recorded and viewed millions of times on Twitter.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Anthony Edwards apologized on Twitter Sunday for derogatory, anti-LGBTQ comments he recently made on social media.

In an Instagram story, which was recorded and shared before it was deleted, Edwards was heard calling a group of Black men who were hugging on the sidewalk "queer-a** n****s." Edwards was riding in a car in the video.

"Look what the world done came to, bruh," he said before the seven-second clip ended.

Edwards posted his apology on Sunday afternoon, writing, "What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!"

What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that! — Anthony Edwards (@theantedwards_) September 11, 2022

Monday afternoon, the Minnesota Timberwolves issued a statement in response to Edwards' comments:

“We are disappointed in the language and actions Anthony Edwards displayed on social media. The Timberwolves are committed to being an inclusive and welcoming organization for all and apologize for the offense this has caused to so many.”

While some people on Twitter said they appreciated Edwards' apology, others, including ESPN host and Star Tribune sports columnist Myron Medcalf, said they want to see action and improvement, not just words.

"I am not impressed by the Anthony Edwards apology. That's what he's supposed to say," Medcalf tweeted. "Also not focused on his youth. Kids know better. I want to see him do the hard part: dig into his life and figure out where all that comes from and then do the work to address it. That is growth."



The NBA has yet to issue its own statement on Edwards' comments, though according to Sports Illustrated, he could face league discipline or a fine.

Edwards was selected No. 1 overall by the Timberwolves in the 2020 NBA Draft.

