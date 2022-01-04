Wolves triumph over Clippers 122-104 to snap 3-game losing streak

Monday night's game wrapped up the 17th "double dip" for Minnesota, where they play the Lakers and Clippers back-to-back in L.A.

Anthony Edwards scored 28 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves routed the Los Angeles Clippers 122-104 to end a three-game skid.

The Wolves gained a split in L.A. after losing by five to the Lakers on Sunday night.

Patrick Beverley, who used to play for the Clippers, played his fourth career point/assist double-double, ending the game with 11 points and a career-high-tying 12 assists.

The Clippers struggled mightily in their first home game of the new year. They had 39 made shots and 21 turnovers in the game. They got dominated in the paint, 64-42.

Serge Ibaka tied his season high with 17 points for the Clippers, who have dropped four of six.

With Monday's win, the Timberwolves wrapped up their fifth back-to-back of the season, moving to 6-4 overall, 3-2 on the first night and 3-2 on the second night.

Minnesota finished playing in their 17th "double dip" in L.A., when they play the Lakers and Clippers consecutively on the same road trip, and have now split seven of the last 17 occurrences.

The Wolves next matchup is Wednesday night, when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in Minneapolis.

