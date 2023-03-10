Twins starting lineup and roster: Who's on and who didn't make the cut

MINNEAPOLIS — With just hours to go until the Minnesota Twins attempt to end their years-long postseason losing streak, the team has finally revealed its roster for the Wild Card series against the Toronto Blue Jays.
The Twins host Toronto for all three games in the series at Target Field, starting with Game 1 on Wednesday, Oct. 3. First pitch is set for 3:38 p.m., with Pablo Lopez starting on the mound for Minnesota.
The 26-man roster includes notable, recently injured players like Carlos Correa and Royce Lewis but is missing Byron Buxton, who's battled a knee injury all season.
Buxton missed dozens of games this season due to knee pain, and earlier in the year missed 10 games with a bruised rib. In nine major league seasons, he's only played in more than 100 games once.
So with Buxton out and the roster set, here's who's in the Twins' starting lineup for Tuesday:
- Edouard Julien 2B
- Jorge Polanco 3B
- Royce Lewis DH
- Max Kepler RF
- Alex Kirilloff 1B
- Carlos Correa SS
- Ryan Jeffers C
- Matt Wallner LF
- Michael A. Taylor CF
Trying to get to the game? A limited number of single-game tickets are still available through the Twins website, but fans willing to commit to a season ticket package for the 2024 season can purchase ticket strips for the entire potential 2023 playoff run.
You can also purchase tickets via the secondary seller's market. Twins Director of Business Communications Matt Hodson recommends SeatGeek.com, as it's the official MLB marketplace.
