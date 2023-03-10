Twins starting lineup and roster: Who's on and who didn't make the cut

The 26-man roster includes shortstop Carlos Correa and third baseman Royce Lewis, but is missing Byron Buxton, who's battled injuries most of the year.

MINNEAPOLIS — With just hours to go until the Minnesota Twins attempt to end their years-long postseason losing streak, the team has finally revealed its roster for the Wild Card series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Twins host Toronto for all three games in the series at Target Field, starting with Game 1 on Wednesday, Oct. 3. First pitch is set for 3:38 p.m., with Pablo Lopez starting on the mound for Minnesota.

The 26-man roster includes notable, recently injured players like Carlos Correa and Royce Lewis but is missing Byron Buxton, who's battled a knee injury all season.

Buxton missed dozens of games this season due to knee pain, and earlier in the year missed 10 games with a bruised rib. In nine major league seasons, he's only played in more than 100 games once.

So with Buxton out and the roster set, here's who's in the Twins' starting lineup for Tuesday:

Edouard Julien 2B

Jorge Polanco 3B

Royce Lewis DH

Max Kepler RF

Alex Kirilloff 1B

Carlos Correa SS

Ryan Jeffers C

Matt Wallner LF

Michael A. Taylor CF

