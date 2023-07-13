Hlongwane, Pukki propel Minnesota United over Dynamo 3-0

HOUSTON — Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Teemu Pukki scored five minutes apart early in the first half as Minnesota United breezed to a 3-0 victory over the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday night.
Hlongwane found the net for a sixth time this season, scoring unassisted in the 15th minute to give Minnesota United (7-8-6) a lead it would not relinquish. Pukki, scored the first goal of his MLS career, using an assist from Emanuel Reynoso. Pukki, Finland's all-time leading goal scorer, debuted for the club last week in a 4-1 loss to Austin FC. Pukki scored 38 goals in 110 appearances for Finland's national team.
Ismael Tajouri-Shradi notched his first goal of the season, scoring unassisted in the 84th minute to help guide Minnesota United to its seventh straight victory and a season sweep over the Dynamo (8-10-4).
Dayne St. Clair saved six shots to earn the clean sheet in his first start for Minnesota United since June 10. St. Clair left the club to play for Canada in the Nations League and Gold Cup competitions. Minnesota United had surrendered four goals in three of its last eight matches, including St. Clair's last start.
Steve Clark had one save for Houston.
Minnesota United returns home to host Los Angeles FC on Saturday. Houston travels to play the Colorado Rapids on Saturday.
