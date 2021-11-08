Loons make the MSL Cup Playoffs after tie with LA Galaxy

Minnesota United tied Los Angeles 3-3 in a dramatic Decision Day finish.

CARSON, Calif. — Adrien Hunou and Robin Lod scored early for Minnesota United, which played to a 3-3 draw with the Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday night to make the playoffs.

The Galaxy, on the other hand, were eliminated because of a dramatic win by Real Salt Lake.

Minnesota (13-11-10) goes into the playoffs as the No. 5 seed and will play at fourth-seeded Portland.

Hunou scored in the 22nd minute to get Minnesota on the board first, his goal quickly followed by one from Lod in the 34th minute. The score sat at 2-1 heading into halftime.

Minnesota's third score of the night came when LA defender Julian Araujo scored in their own goal, the Loons' first own goal in their favor of the year.

The last 10 minutes of the match had Loons fans holding their breath after Franco Fragapane missed a penalty kick in the 87th minute that could've solidified the win.

Loons Head Coach Adrien Heath told reporters after the match he didn't know why Emanuel Reynoso didn't take the penalty kick instead, but would find out.

"It’s been a really stressful day as you can see, but we came through it," said Heath. "And I thought that our first half performance was outstanding. You know huge, huge praise for the players because to come in here, when they know they need a result, is not small feat. So just delighted for everybody connected at the club."

The Loons are heading to the playoffs after an 0-4 start to the season.

“It wasn’t the best way to start the season but at least in the end we made it to the playoffs and showed them that we deserved to be here," said Lod.