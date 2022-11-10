Loons excited about playoff matchup

Minnesota United plays at three-seed FC Dallas Monday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota United is headed back to the MLS playoffs for a fourth season in a row.

"This is why you play. All them years when you're a kid driving with your mom and dad for five hours in the car, this is what it's for, for days like that," said Minnesota United head coach Adrian Heath.

It came down to the final match of the regular season for the Loons, needing a win or draw against Vancouver on Sunday to make the playoffs. They got the job done with a 2-0 home win.

"I think the last game helps us, just emotionally, mentally, physically, in all aspects, it gives us confidence," said Minnesota United defender D.J. Taylor.

The team should have additional confidence knowing they've already won in Dallas this season. The two teams split the two regular season matches Minnesota United won 2-1 back in May.

"It's difficult to win on the road in this league and the fact that we've already done it this year, it should give us confidence," said Minnesota United defender Brent Kallman.

"We know that we're capable of going in there and getting a result. I'm looking forward to it. It's going to be tough, but we can win," said Heath.

D.J. Taylor is excited for his return trip to Dallas on Monday, the last time he played there in May, he recorded his first career goal in the team's 2-1 regular season win.

"You know I'm going back to Dallas, that's where I scored my first one, so definitely expecting to have some magic there and replicate what I did last time," said Taylor.

The Loons and FC Dallas will play on Monday, Oct. 17 at 8:30 p.m. The match will be broadcast on FS1.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: