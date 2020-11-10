Minnesota United quarantines players, postpones FC Dallas match after two positive cases

The revelation sparked an additional round of testing that yielded no new cases among players or staff, according to Minnesota United.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Minnesota United says two of its players have tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, resulting in the postponing of Sunday's away matchup against FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium.

The revelation sparked a new round of testing among the team that yielded no additional positive cases.

Nonetheless, the team says all players and staff are undergoing quarantine while additional precautionary measures - like follow up tests and contact tracing - takes place.

A new date for the postponed match against FC Dallas has yet to be determined, and will be announced at a later date, according to the team.