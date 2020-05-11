Minnesota United rallies to tie Chicago Fire 2-2

Robin Lod's header off a cross from Romain Metanire in the 80th minute helped avoid a late-season loss.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Jose Aja and Robin Lod scored in the second half and Minnesota United overcame a two-goal deficit to tie the Chicago Fire 2-2 on Wednesday night.

Minnesota United (8-5-7) stretched its unbeaten streak to seven games. Chicago (5-9-8) is tied with Montreal for ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings with one game left.

Aja scored off a set piece from close range, tapping a shot to the near post that beat goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth in the 64th minute.