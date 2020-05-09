Minnesota uses big 3rd quarter to top Dallas 88-75

Minnesota trailed 49-41 at halftime but pulled away in the third quarter by going on a 22-5 run.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Damiris Dantas had 18 points and 13 rebounds, Napheesa Collier added 14 points and 14 rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Dallas Wings 88-75 on Friday night.

Minnesota trailed 49-41 at halftime but pulled away in the third quarter by going on a 22-5 run - with nine points from Bridget Carleton. The Wings only made one field goal through the first six-plus minutes of the third quarter, and finished with 26 second-half points.

Odyssey Sims scored 16 points and rookie Crystal Dangerfield added 15 for Minnesota (13-5). Carleton and Rachel Banham each had 11 points.