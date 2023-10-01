Here's who the Vikings will play in 2023

Minnesota will host division leaders Kansas City, San Francisco and Tampa Bay at U.S. Bank Stadium next season.

MINNEAPOLIS — With the regular season wrapped up and a Minnesota Vikings playoff run on deck, now seems like as good a time as ever to start thinking about the 2023-2024 season.

Though we don't have an official schedule just yet, we do know who the Vikings will play next year, both at home at U.S. Bank Stadium and on the road.

Home opponents:

NFC North: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers

NFC South: New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: San Francisco 49ers

Away opponents:

NFC North: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers

AFC West: Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders

NFC East: Philadelphia Eagles

AFC North: Cincinnati Bengals

After two back-to-back seasons with losing records, the Minnesota Vikings finished the 2022-2023 season as the NFC North champions and a 13-4 record. On Sunday, Jan. 15 they'll make their first playoff appearance since 2019 against the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium.

