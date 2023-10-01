Here's who the Vikings will play in 2023

MINNEAPOLIS — With the regular season wrapped up and a Minnesota Vikings playoff run on deck, now seems like as good a time as ever to start thinking about the 2023-2024 season.
Though we don't have an official schedule just yet, we do know who the Vikings will play next year, both at home at U.S. Bank Stadium and on the road.
Home opponents:
NFC North: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers
NFC South: New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers
AFC West: Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers
NFC West: San Francisco 49ers
Away opponents:
NFC North: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers
NFC South: Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers
AFC West: Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders
NFC East: Philadelphia Eagles
AFC North: Cincinnati Bengals
After two back-to-back seasons with losing records, the Minnesota Vikings finished the 2022-2023 season as the NFC North champions and a 13-4 record. On Sunday, Jan. 15 they'll make their first playoff appearance since 2019 against the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Watch more of Minnesota sports:
Watch the latest sports videos - from high school hockey to the Minnesota Vikings and everything in between - in our YouTube playlist: