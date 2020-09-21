Vikings LB Anthony Barr out for the season with torn pectoral muscle

"It's tearing him up inside," Coach Mike Zimmer said of Anthony Barr when he announced the linebacker's season-ending injury.

MINNEAPOLIS — An injury has taken Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr out for the season, according to Coach Mike Zimmer.

Zimmer announced on Monday that Barr will be placed on Injured Reserve with a torn pec.

"Anthony was our first draft pick that we had when we came here and integral part of our defense," Zimmer said Monday. "It's tearing him up inside that he won't be able to play."

Barr's injury is season-ending, according to the Vikings' official Twitter page.

Just last week, the Vikings placed starting right guard Pat Elflein on IR. Elflein, however, should be eligible to return after three weeks.

Barr made a verbal commitment to leave the Vikings for the New York Jets back in March 2019. He then changed his mind and took a five-year contract with the Vikings valued at $67.5 million.