Vikings earn top mark in NFLPA player treatment survey

The Vikings were among the top teams in the league based on the players' access to food service/nutrition, a weight room, team travel, training and other treatment.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings treat their players best, according to a new NFL Players Association survey.

The Washington Commanders have a long way to go.

The report, released Wednesday during the league's annual scouting combine, rated teams in eight categories — everything from meals and nutrition to training and travel — based on anonymous responses from about 1,300 players. The teams were ranked from 1 to 32.

The Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders were the top three teams while the bottom three were the Los Angeles Chargers, Arizona Cardinals and Washington Commanders.

Results showed three teams don’t serve players dinner at their facilities and one of those, the Cincinnati Bengals, doesn’t provide supplements or phone-charging plugs in lockers. And last season, the Jacksonville Jaguars dealt with a rat infestation.

NFLPA president JC Tretter insisted the survey isn’t meant to shame teams. It's intended to highlight teams that treat players and those that need to improve by highlighting the best practices and standards. Then, perhaps, teams will attempt to raise their standards.

“I think the recommendations will be fairly clear when they read the reports,” Tretter said. “There’s not much lost in translation.

“There are some really basic things where it’s like, ‘This shouldn’t be going on.’”

Teams were graded on the treatment of families, food service/nutrition, weight room, strength coaches, training room, training staff, locker room and team travel.

