Reports: Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman shot while visiting family in Washington DC

In a tweet, ESPN's Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter said agent Drew Rosenhaus told him Twyman is "going to be OK," adding, "He will make a full recovery."
FILE - This Aug. 31, 2019, file photo shows Pittsburgh defensive lineman Jaylen Twyman (97) as he takes the field with his team to play an NCAA football game against Virginia in Pittsburgh. Twyman cried while watching Pitt football go on without him after the defensive lineman opted out of the 2020 season. It was a decision Twyman felt necessary -- both financially and emotionally -- to prepare him for the 2021 NFL draft. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman was shot four times Monday evening in Washington D.C. while visiting his aunt, according to ESPN's Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

In a tweet, Schefter said his agent Drew Rosenhaus told him Twyman is "going to be OK," adding, "He will make a full recovery."

Twyman, who played collegiately at Pittsburgh, was selected in the sixth round of the NFL Draft to help bolster their defensive line. Twyman had a breakout season in 2019 – recording 10½ sacks and 12 tackles for loss – before opting out of the 2020 season.

According to Schefter, Twyman's agent said he won't require surgery.

The Vikings just recently wrapped up minicamp but will resume team activities in late July when training camp kicks off.

