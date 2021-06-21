Reports: Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman shot while visiting family in Washington DC

In a tweet, ESPN's Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter said agent Drew Rosenhaus told him Twyman is "going to be OK," adding, "He will make a full recovery."

EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman was shot four times Monday evening in Washington D.C. while visiting his aunt, according to ESPN's Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

In a tweet, Schefter said his agent Drew Rosenhaus told him Twyman is "going to be OK," adding, "He will make a full recovery."

Twyman, who played collegiately at Pittsburgh, was selected in the sixth round of the NFL Draft to help bolster their defensive line. Twyman had a breakout season in 2019 – recording 10½ sacks and 12 tackles for loss – before opting out of the 2020 season.

According to Schefter, Twyman's agent said he won't require surgery.