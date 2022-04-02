Gophers, Lynx star becomes first ballot Hall of Famer

Lindsay Whalen, who rewrote records at both the University of Minnesota and in the WNBA, was officially announced as an inductee of the Basketball Hall of Fame.

MINNEAPOLIS — One of the best athletes in Minnesota's history will now be enshrined at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Lindsay Whalen, who rewrote records at both the University of Minnesota and in the WNBA during her 15-year career, was officially announced as a first-ballot Basketball Hall of Fame member for the Class of 2022.

Whalen is currently the head coach for Minnesota's women's basketball team and just signed a contract extension with the university. In 2018, after she retired from the WNBA, Whalen was named the head coach of her former team.

While a senior at Hutchinson High School, Whalen committed to the University of Minnesota. There, she went onto rewrite much of Minnesota's record books in the early 2000s. Whalen led the Gophers to an appearance in the Women's Final Four and ended her colligate career as Minnesota's all-time points leader, second all-time in assists and third all-time in steals.

After playing the first five seasons of her career with the Connecticut Sun, Whalen signed with the Minnesota Lynx, where she would go onto win four WNBA championships (2011, 2013, 2015, 2017). Whalen retired from the WNBA as the league's leader in career wins, with 307, and was named to the league's 20th and 25th anniversary teams.

The four-time WNBA champion had her jersey retired by the Minnesota Lynx back in 2019. The Sun also retired her jersey.

Whalen also won Olympic gold medals in women's basketball at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic games.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: