Vote could move Minnesota Whitecaps to Richfield Ice Arena

The Richfield City Council will vote on a rental agreement that would make the rink the permanent home of Minnesota's professional women's hockey franchise.

Minnesota's professional women's hockey franchise may be moving to a new rink.

On Tuesday the Richfield City Council will vote on a rental agreement that would make Richfield Ice Arena the new home of the Minnesota Whitecaps.

The Whitecaps are a franchise of the Premiere Hockey Federation, with a roster made up of former high-level collegiate skaters and members of the U.S. Women's National Hockey program.

The proposed rental agreement currently calls for a reported rental fee just under $4,200. It includes provisions for locker room space, preferred ice time for games and practices, concessions and alcohol sales.

Richfield Ice Arena was previously home to the Minnesota Magicians, a tier II junior hockey team. The Magicians were sold earlier this year and relocated to Eagle River, Wisconsin, leaving a void at the rink.

Holy Angels High School and youth and adult leagues currently use the majority of ice time at Richfield Ice Arena.

TRIA Rink in St. Paul is currently home to the Whitecaps.

