Minnesota Wild fans celebrate overtime win at local restaurants and bars

ST PAUL, Minn. — Back in January, Tom Reid’s opened up for the Minnesota Wild home opener during the pandemic – with limited indoor seating.

“We need to get our shots, and vaccines going, I think our numbers are improving,” said Tom Reid’s General Manager, Kathy Gosiger.

And today.

“We’ve got a full house, as much as we can be with COVID-19 rules,” said Gosiger, as she stood on the patio with a room full of fans, watching the Wild take on the Vegas Golden Knights.

“It’s great,” said Wild fan, Sam Slagle. “Not only to be with people again, but you look at all these businesses and just to get a full restaurant again, is great.”

“We’re getting food, we’re getting drinks, we’re watching the game, there’s a whole atmosphere here as well,” said Eli Smith.

He’s one of several fans eagerly anticipating a return to the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday for the Wild’s first home playoff game since 2018.

“I love the wild and I love hockey so much,” said Smith.

“Even though we can only have 25% of our capacity, it’s going to be loud in there and they’re going bring that energy,” said Maria Troje, Minnesota Wild Vice President of Sales and Service.

Troje said even with the expanded capacity, fans must still follow COVID-19 safety precautions.

“We still have some safety guidelines in place, we still have from the NHL have a mask mandate, so masks will still be required,” Troje said.

As fans celebrated the Wild’s overtime win, they’re also hoping the Wild can can make some history, too.

“So exciting, anytime you can win on the road and start the playoffs off with a win is super exciting, especially in overtime,” said Troje.