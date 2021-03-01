Minnesota Wild name Jared Spurgeon as new team captain

Spurgeon becomes just the second full-time captain in Wild history, replacing Mikko Koivu.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin announced Sunday that defenseman Jared Spurgeon is the team captain for the new season.

Forward Zach Parise and defenseman Ryan Suter will continue to serve as alternate captains, according to a news release.

Koivu is now in Columbus, but was the first full-time captain for the Wild.

Spurgeon, 31, recorded 32 points in 62 regular season games last season.

He was signed as a free agent by Minnesota in 2010.