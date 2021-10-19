Here's what you can nosh on at Minnesota Wild games this season

From lobster quesadillas to oversized goldfish crackers: the menus have been unveiled for the new restaurant and reserve suites at the Xcel Energy Center.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Ahead of Tuesday's big home opener, KARE 11 got a sneak peek at what you can eat at Minnesota Wild games this season. Whether you're a regular fan who wants to stop into the new restaurant on the club level, or a ticket holder in the reserve suite, Executive Chef Kyle Bowles has designed menus to fill up the hungriest hockey fans.

Flynt and Kyndle

A new restaurant has replaced the former Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Club at Xcel Energy Center. In its place is Flynt and Kyndle: a newly designed, communal restaurant served family-style.

"It's a shareable, kind of a nosh experience, so you don’t really order," said Chef Bowles. "You sit down, and you get all these meats. The carrots, the potatoes, some salads. You just eat as a group."

Bowles calls the menu "fire-centric" and aims for the feel of a steakhouse, but shareable.

For those who desire lighter fare, "Wild Greens" will be available on the club level as well: a new salad concept that will roll out in November.

"It’s fresh, handmade salads right as the guest orders them that are hearty enough for a hockey fan, but still for something for somebody who’s looking for something a little more light," Bowles said.

Reserve Suite menus

If you'll be sitting in a reserve section, there are some fun new snack items with a twist. In addition to the typical "Minnesota sushi" (pickle rolls), you'll also have the option of a chopped corn dog with mustard seed styled to look like tobiko. It's all served with pretzel rod chopsticks, of course.

Chef Bowles has also reimagined a favorite childhood snack. Try super-sized goldfish crackers made from scratch. On the side, a hot walleye dip with cream cheese, herbs, cheddar, and Tabasco sauce.

No one wants to watch a 🥅 🏒 game on an empty stomach! That’s why @XcelEnergyCtr is premiering a newly-redesigned restaurant for fans: Flynt & Kyndle. I’m getting a #TasteofTheWild! @mnwild @kare11 pic.twitter.com/nBFCniE5pa — Eva Andersen - KARE 11 News (@EvaKare11) October 14, 2021