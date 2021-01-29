Minnesota Wild player suspended for three games

The league says the suspension is for a "major penalty and game misconduct for boarding" during Thursday's game against the L.A. Kings.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced Friday that Minnesota Wild forward Kevin Fiala has been suspended for three games.

The league says the suspension is for a "major penalty and game misconduct for boarding" during Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Kings.

Officials say Fiala shoved L.A. Kings defenseman Matt Roy in the back causing Roy's "violent collision" into the boards.