Minnesota Wild player suspended for three games

The league says the suspension is for a "major penalty and game misconduct for boarding" during Thursday's game against the L.A. Kings.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Wild left wing Kevin Fiala skates during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Tampa, Fla. The Wild have re-signed Fiala to a two-year, $6 million contract. The deal with the restricted free agent was done Wednesday, Sept. 11, two days before the team's first practice of training camp. Fiala will make $2.5 million this season and $3.5 million in 2020-21, for with an annual salary cap hit of $3 million.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced Friday that Minnesota Wild forward Kevin Fiala has been suspended for three games.

The league says the suspension is for a "major penalty and game misconduct for boarding" during Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Kings.

Officials say Fiala shoved L.A. Kings defenseman Matt Roy in the back causing Roy's "violent collision" into the boards.

According to a news release, Fiala will forfeit $77,586.21 of his salary during the three game suspension. The money will go to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

