ST PAUL, Minn. — There's no place like home. For the first time since 2014-15, the Minnesota Wild will open a season at the Xcel Energy Center.

The Wild take on the New York Rangers Thursday night, with the puck dropping at 7 p.m.

Included on the opening night roster are returning forwards Joel Eriksson Ek,

Marcus Foligno and Kirill Kaprizov, defensemen Jared Spurgeon and Matt Dumba, and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury.

Last season, the Wild scored 31 wins at the X to set a franchise record.

As for home openers, the Wild have 16 victories, one loss and four ties.

The Rangers already have one game under their belt with a 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.

The Wild start their 2022-23 NHL season with a four-game homestand.

After the Rangers, the team hosts the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m., the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche on Monday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. and the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.

