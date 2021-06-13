Minnesota will have team in new women's soccer league

A public launch event was held Sunday afternoon at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium in Falcon Heights to introduce the team to the community.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — The USL W League, a pre-professional women's soccer league, is kicking off its inaugural season in May 2022, and Minnesota will be part of it.

The league announced that Minnesota will be one of eight teams when the league starts next summer. A public launch event was held Sunday afternoon at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium in Falcon Heights to introduce the team to the community.

According to a press release, the team was created over the past year by a group of community members, but will also hold a community ownership drive this fall for fans to have direct ownership in the team. No team name has been announced, but according to the release, the community owners will help decide the name later this year.