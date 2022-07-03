Minnesota's ultimate frisbee teams work to expand the sport

Ultimate frisbee may be a mainstay in schoolyards, but two semi-professional leagues are finding a home in the Twin Cities and trying to grow and expand the sport.

With leagues open to everyone across the gender spectrum, ultimate disc is poised for wider growth as a sport, a goal both the AUDL and PUL aim for.

"There had yet to be a team for women and non-binary folks," she said. "The need was there, the talent is here, my gosh, the talent is here. It's been really exciting to see people come out."

While the Wind Chill serves as the men's ultimate disc league, the PUL focuses on providing cis/trans women, non-binary, genderqueer and genderfluid folks a place to play ultimate, according to Boey.

Leslie Boey, the co-owner and operations manager for the Strike and a Ph.D. student at the University of Minnesota, said the team had just finished its first official season after it was founded in 2020, just before the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The league launched in 2019 with eight teams and grew in 2020 with four expansion teams, which included the Strike.

The Minnesota Strike , which is a part of the 12-team Premier Ultimate League , ended their six-game regular season on June 4 with a 7-20 home loss to the Raleigh Radiance. The team ended the season seventh in league standings with a 2-4 overall record.

While the Wind Chill looks toward the rest of its 12-game regular season with their sights on the playoffs, the Twin Cities' other semi-professional ultimate disc team is looking ahead to their off-season.

"I played and am really close with a lot of guys on the team so that always makes it even more motivating when you got close friends," he said.

Before becoming a co-owner of the Minnesota Wind Chill, Feldman played in the AUDL for both Minnesota and their rivals the Madison Radicals.

"There's something unique about a disc floating and flying in the air," Feldman said. "In football, you get the same excitement for a few seconds; in ultimate, it's triple that amount of time. The anticipation, I think that's what makes our sport so exciting, you got people laying out, diving for the disc."

For Feldman, his love of the game stems from the same love that many football fans have.

The American Ultimate Disc League was founded in 2010 and launched in 2012. Now, the AUDL stretches coast-to-coast, across the United States and Canada, with 25 teams. The Wind Chill joined the league in 2013 and has made the playoffs three times in the seasons since.

Ultimate frisbee, which is called ultimate disc in semi-pro leagues, is a staple of schoolyards and college campuses but has grown and matured as a sport over the last few years. For those who have never played ultimate disc, a frisbee is a simple dog toy, mostly seen at dog parks with pups flying through the air to snag it.

In the middle of a hot Minnesota June, Feldman leads the Minnesota Wind Chill's practice at Robbinsdale Middle School as they prepare for their upcoming home game at Concordia University, St. Paul's Sea Foam Stadium. For players on the team's 30-man roster, who practice in 100-degree heat, playing semi-professional ultimate disc isn't about the money - it's about continuing to play the game that they love, even if others question its legitimacy.

With a 2-year-old daughter at home, his own insurance firm and a budding semi-professional team to coach and manage, Ben Feldman says his summers are chaotic. But the chaos of operating a fledgling sports team and expanding it for the next generation of fans and players is worth the chaotic summer months.

"If you haven't seen ultimate, or ever played it or experienced it, I really suggest coming out to see because, I can't say it enough, it really is a unique experience and it will open your eyes to a new community and new type of athletic ability," Linehan said.

Once the final whistle blows, fans head onto the field to talk with players and play with their own discs.

"It's a very unique sport in that the flight of the disc and the amount of time it spends in the air when it's being passed from one person to another, you know, the deep bomb or big huck deep, one-on-one, the anticipation factor is really high, relative to what you get in any other sport," Feldman explained.

"Sea Foam's great," Linehan said with a grin. "Last year, I think we set our attendance record for every home game. It's a really fun atmosphere, the fans love coming out."

For Wind Chill captain Rocco Linehan, playing at home gives him a chance to see the next generation of players and fans through his work with Youth Ultimate .

'It will open your eyes to a new community and new type of athletic ability'

"Our game day experience is one that's a little more intimate and fun for families to be involved with and they also don't have to break the bank to come out and cheer on a local sports team," Feldman said.

Tickets to the game for adults are $12, or $26 for beer garden access, and kids ages 11 through 18 are $5. Kids under 11 are free.

A limited number of fans also received a free beer coupon upon entry for the official post-game party at Surly Brewing Company , which is also the majority owner of the team.

Right next to the beer garden, there is an activity area for kids on the turf between the end zone and the track. With disc throwing and jumping challenges, and team-branded cornhole boards, kids kept themselves busy throughout the game.

During the Wind Chill's game against the Madison Radicals on June 25, which was also the team's Pride Night, the Surly beer garden was filled with adults enjoying a drink. With the beer garden butted up against the sidelines near the south end zone, fans don't have to go far for a good view of the action.

He added that there are yard games, disc games, a balloon artist, two to three food trucks, a beer garden and a Jumbotron at Sea Foam Stadium that plays the league's live stream of the game during game days, ensuring fans don't miss any of the action and replays.

Feldman said the Wind Chill average about 500 to 800 fans per game, with attendance growing after the school year ended. With cheaper tickets and smaller crowds than some of the Twin Cities' other professional sports teams, Feldman said AUDL games offer a family-friendly experience without breaking the bank or taking up too much time, since most ultimate disc games start and finish within two hours.

'We run a pretty lean operation' : How semi-pro ultimate disc compensates players

As the team's general manager, head coach and minority owner, Feldman has his hands full each week leading and running the team but said he has help from fellow coaches and volunteers.

"It's a little bit of a juggling act, we run pretty lean," he said. "We're still trying to grow, getting our attendance up and always trying to look at getting new partners and sponsors, but we run a pretty lean operation."

The players in the AUDL and the PUL don't make much, only $25 a game, however, playing semi-pro does offer the players more than club teams.

"No one is doing this full-time, for the most part, right now, everyone [has] their day jobs, they're just out of college, things like that," Feldman said. "But we try to do what we can to take care of them... it's more about making sure their travel experience and everything about that is flawless."

Wind Chill players acknowledge they need day jobs, but say playing the game they love for barely any money is worth it, especially since the AUDL offers more than club teams could or will.

"For Wind Chill, we end up getting a handful of bucks a game, it's basically beer money but we do get to play for free, all of our expenses are paid for, so travel, lodging, practices, our fields are paid for," six-year Wind Chill veteran Bryan Vohnoutka told KARE 11. "All of the extra pieces that go along with it are basically taken care of so all we have to do is focus on showing up, putting in the work and then going out there and performing."

The team also covers the cost of transportation, equipment and support staff, like trainers and team doctors, who are also on the sidelines during practice to help players with injuries and keep them healthy.

The Minnesota Strike also covers the cost of transportation and kits for players, saving them from the costs that can come along with playing in club leagues, Boey said.

Traveling to games can cost club players thousands of dollars, even upwards of $5,000, over the course of a season or tournament, Feldman said.

"It's our biggest cost obviously, as an organization, is transportation, but we know it's so essential to player experience," Feldman said. "Our players aren't being paid thousands upon thousands of dollars to be a part of the team so its really important for us to make sure the experience and invest in places like transportation and minimizing time on the road."

Feldman added that playing in the AUDL provides players something that many club teams simply cannot - game footage. With several camera angles and photographers at the games, players have access to game footage they might not get elsewhere.

"With where we're at as an organization, it's more about the experience, the perks, the travel, the convenience and really trying to invest our money there and make sure the experience is top-notch," Feldman said.

Boey said the Minnesota Strike also offers players a better level of play than what they would see in the club scene.

"A lot of club teams, unless you are the top team in your division, you probably aren't going to be playing national, international teams," they said. She added that one of the teams in the PUL, the Medellin Revolution Pro, is based in Colombia and just won the league championship.

For Vohnoutka, playing ultimate isn't about the pay, it's about playing the game he loves with friends and the opportunity to win a championship keeps bringing him back.

'No one is doing this full-time'

"Playing at the top level of the sport also keeps you coming back, you're hungry to try and improve every year and ultimately win a championship," Vohnoutka said.

After playing basketball and baseball in high school, his friends invited him to play ultimate disc, which started his love for the game. In his senior year at Eden Prairie, Vohnoutka played on the school's ultimate disc team. He added that pitching in baseball helped with his "flicking" in the AUDL.

For his day job, Vohnoutka works at a Twin Cities software company that specializes in subscription payments. By the time AUDL players could possibly be paid enough to play full-time, he said he would be too old to play but it would "be really cool for the kids who are playing nowadays."

"In hopefully five, 10 years, playing [for the] Wind Chill would potentially be almost an alternative to having a job, where you could actually be full-time, where you're devoting all of your efforts towards frisbee, and you're getting paid enough to make that a reality," he said.

Feldman said only about the top 5% of AUDL players are getting sponsorship deals and other opportunities through the league like signing or performance bonuses.

"Every team is a little bit different," Feldman said. "$25 is kinda our baseline for most of our in-town players and things we've always done. It's more of expense coverage for gameday for home games and things but we try to build in some fun incentives for the players when we accomplish team goals or player performance, accreditations at the league level, things like that."