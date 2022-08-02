Minnesota Wind Chill host first round of AUDL playoffs

The Minnesota Wind Chill will host their first home playoff game since 2017 when they host the AlleyCats on Aug. 13.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Land of 10,000 Lakes has another chance to bring home a championship as the Minnesota Wind Chill enters the 2022 American Ultimate Disc League playoffs with a home game against a division foe.

In the team's first home playoff game since 2017, Minnesota (9-3) will host the Indianapolis AlleyCats (6-6) at Sea Foam Stadium in St. Paul on Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. CT. The Wind Chill swept their regular-season series against Indy, with a 28-13 win on June 4 and a 24-21 win on July 23. The first-round match will be live-streamed on AUDL.tv.

The winner will then take on No. 1 seed Chicago Union (11-1) at 4 p.m. CT on Aug. 21. Minnesota dealt Chicago their lone loss on the season on July 1 with a 25-22 win on the road. However, Chicago Union later got their revenge on July 16 with a 27-25 win over Minnesota.

The playoffs will culminate in the AUDL Championship Weekend in Madison, Wis. on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27. The two semifinal games with be played in a doubleheader on Aug. 26 and the championship game will start at 7 p.m. CT on Aug. 27 and will be nationally televised on FOX Sports FS2.

The Wind Chill ended the 2022 regular season on July 31 with a 28-9 win over the Detroit Mechanix, which featured a SportsCenter Top 10 scoring play to end the game.

Against Detroit, Minnesota's Brandon Matis became the first player in franchise history to play 100 career games for the Wind Chill, according to the team.

This season, Minnesota scored an average of 23.58 points per game and allowed an average of 17.58, according to the team.

For more information about tickets to Minnesota's playoff game at home, click or tap here.

