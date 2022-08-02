Minnesota's high school football 'Prep Bowl' rescheduled for December

The Minnesota State High School League announced Tuesday they shifted the state championship series due to a Thanksgiving home game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) announced Tuesday that their board of directors approved to move the state's "Prep Bowl" to December for this year only.

Until this year, the MSHSL's annual Prep Bowl has been scheduled over Thanksgiving weekend, and played at U.S. Bank Stadium since it opened.

But because the Minnesota Vikings are hosting a rare Nov. 24 home game this season, the Prep Bowl has been moved "to ensure that participants and their supportive communities would have a quality championship experience," the league said in a statement Tuesday.

The state's seven-game football championship series will still be played at U.S. Bank Stadium, but is scheduled for Dec. 2 and Dec. 3 this year.

MSHSL said the regular season, section games, state quarterfinals and semifinals will still all be played as scheduled-- with the semifinals being played at the Vikings' stadium in downtown Minneapolis.

“We are excited for our partner, the Minnesota Vikings, and for the State of Minnesota, to have an opportunity to host a rare Thanksgiving evening game,” said Bob Madison, the league's associate director responsible for football. “Along with our partner, U.S. Bank Stadium, we look forward to hosting this year’s Prep Bowl and making it the best possible experience for our student-athletes and their school communities.”

Watch more of Minnesota sports: