Minnesota's newest soccer team is down to three finalists for a name

Tuesday night the Women's USLW team revealed the potential names as Aurora FC, Foxfire and Arctic MN.

Minnesota Women's Soccer is set to kick off in May 2022, and the team is getting closer to having an official name.

At a Tuesday night meeting of the community-owned club the names Aurora FC, Foxfire and Arctic MN were revealed as the three finalists.

The potential logos were created by a team of local, female designers, including club co-founder Allie Rienke, Nicole Meyer and Carla Zetina-Yglesias.

Shares are still available for anyone interested in owning a part of the first community owned soccer team in Minnesota. Buy-in starts at $100, but you need to act fast as the team is within $10,000 of their $1 million goal.

Voting on the team name closes on Dec. 8, and the winner will be revealed in January.

For more information on the team, visit their website here.