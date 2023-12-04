Twins shortstop Kyle Farmer hit in the face with pitch

MINNEAPOLIS — Baseball fans are sending their well wishes to Kyle Farmer after the Minnesota Twins shortstop was hit in the face with a pitch during Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox.
The scary scene unfolded at the bottom of the fourth inning at Target Field. Farmer was hit square in the face with a 92 mph fastball thrown by White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito, who appeared distraught as soon as Farmer went down.
After a few minutes on the ground, Farmer was eventually able to get up and walk off the field with help from Twins staff. The Minnesota Twins tweeted that Farmer left the game "with a jaw injury."
Though early in the season, the Twins are currently sitting in first place in the AL Central with a 7-4 record.
This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.
