Twins shortstop Kyle Farmer hit in the face with pitch

Farmer was able to walk off the field and left the game with a jaw injury, according to the Twins.

MINNEAPOLIS — Baseball fans are sending their well wishes to Kyle Farmer after the Minnesota Twins shortstop was hit in the face with a pitch during Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox.

The scary scene unfolded at the bottom of the fourth inning at Target Field. Farmer was hit square in the face with a 92 mph fastball thrown by White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito, who appeared distraught as soon as Farmer went down.

Absolutely terrifying moment. Kyle Farmer takes a pitch directly off his face. pic.twitter.com/GI0k2wIH7F — Puckett's Pond (@PuckettsPond) April 12, 2023

After a few minutes on the ground, Farmer was eventually able to get up and walk off the field with help from Twins staff. The Minnesota Twins tweeted that Farmer left the game "with a jaw injury."

Kyle Farmer exits the game after being hit in the face by a pitch. pic.twitter.com/0l71JzsZrT — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 12, 2023

Though early in the season, the Twins are currently sitting in first place in the AL Central with a 7-4 record.

