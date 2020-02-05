x
Minnetonka 6th graders compete in virtual HORSE tournament

They're sharp shooting 6th graders. And they're making all sorts of shots.

With the help of his dad, Minnetonka's Thomas Poston is playing in a HORSE tournament. It's completely virtual and they connect with their friends and teammates via Facetime or Zoom.

With 32 participants and a $5 entry fee that goes to support COVID-19 relief, it gives these kids something to do. It's also a chance to compete and get better.

The bracket wraps up this weekend and it all comes down to making shots and making the most of this time.

