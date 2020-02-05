Minnetonka 6th graders compete in virtual HORSE tournament

With the help of his dad, Minnetonka's Thomas Poston is playing in a HORSE tournament. It's completely virtual and they connect with their friends and teammates via Facetime or Zoom.
With 32 participants and a $5 entry fee that goes to support COVID-19 relief, it gives these kids something to do. It's also a chance to compete and get better.
The bracket wraps up this weekend and it all comes down to making shots and making the most of this time.
